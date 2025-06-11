Maritime agency alerts shipping industry over rising Middle East tensions

Increased tensions in the Middle East may lead to an escalation in military activity that could impact shipping in critical waterways, Britain's maritime agency said on Wednesday.

Much of the world's oil and key commodities including grains pass through the region's busy sea lanes.

The United States and Iran are expected to hold talks this week on Iran's nuclear programme. Washington has threatened to take military action if the talks fail, and Iran said on Wednesday it could strike US bases in the region if conflict arises.