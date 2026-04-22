Marine data group Kpler targets $5 billion valuation in stake sale

Commodities data and analytics firm Kpler has launched a sale process for a large minority stake that could value the company at nearly $5 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Private equity owners Insight Partners and Rothschild-owned Five Arrows are working with investment bank Evercore on the process and are expected to distribute sale materials imminently, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Reuters could not determine the exact size of the stake for sale.

The sale is drawing interest from private equity firms, family offices and sovereign wealth funds, the sources said.