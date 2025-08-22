Malaysia's Straits Energy to upgrade associate company's shipyard facilities

Straits Energy Resources has confirmed that its indirect subsidiary Straits CommNet Solutions has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Horizon Shipyard Inter Globe, a 20 per cent-owned indirect associate of Straits Energy, to collaborate on the design, development, and deployment of a "smart shipyard" at Horizon's facilities.

The collaboration aims to integrate solar power, AI security surveillance systems, advanced drone and AI monitoring systems, as well as enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software systems, creating a connected, data-driven shipyard.