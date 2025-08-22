Malaysia's Straits Energy to upgrade associate company's shipyard facilities
Straits Energy Resources has confirmed that its indirect subsidiary Straits CommNet Solutions has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Horizon Shipyard Inter Globe, a 20 per cent-owned indirect associate of Straits Energy, to collaborate on the design, development, and deployment of a "smart shipyard" at Horizon's facilities.
The collaboration aims to integrate solar power, AI security surveillance systems, advanced drone and AI monitoring systems, as well as enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software systems, creating a connected, data-driven shipyard.
Straits Energy expects that the implementation of drone and AI monitoring systems will enable Horizon Shipyard to automate critical visual data capture and leverage AI analytics for process optimisation, predictive anomaly detection, and strategic resource allocation.
Through the deployment of these systems and other Smart Shipyard capabilities, Horizon Shipyard anticipates substantial improvements in yard efficiency, productivity and energy efficiency.
Straits CommNet Solutions will be the designated solution and equipment provider for the integrated technologies.
"This project will leverage Straits CommNet Solutions' extensive digital transformation capabilities to advance Horizon's shipyard infrastructure, enabling it to unlock new opportunities and achieve sustained growth as an emerging player in the maritime industry," said Sunny Ho Khin Choy, Chief Executive Officer of Straits CommNet Solutions.
"By digitalising and automating the shipbuilding process and integrating drone and AI systems across our facilities, we aim to manage and handle complex projects with enhanced precision and efficiency, while also improving the safety of our workers," added Dato’ Mark Kuang Chia Chun, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Shipyard.