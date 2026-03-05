Malaysian trade agency steps in as military conflict hikes shipping costs

Malaysia's trade agency announced measures on Thursday to safeguard the country's exports amid rising geopolitical tensions arising from the military conflict in the Middle East.

The agency is actively encouraging Malaysian exporters to reroute and diversify trade, as well as providing support for companies to navigate maritime blockades, surging logistics costs and supply chain disruptions, it said in a statement.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation said it is encouraging Malaysian exporters to reroute their shipments to alternative, low-risk entry ports within the Middle East, such as the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates or Salalah in Oman.