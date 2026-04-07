Malaysian ship clears Hormuz without incident

A Malaysian vessel has secured safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz and is currently proceeding to its final destination, Malaysia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Iran effectively closed the vital sea route, a corridor that carries a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, in response to US and Israeli airstrikes that began in late February.

Malaysia's foreign ministry confirmed in a statement that one of seven Malaysian-owned commercial vessels stranded in the strait due to the Iran war was granted safe passage.