Lawmakers back 2026 Panama Canal budget, contribution to state coffers projected to rise

The Panama Canal said on Thursday that lawmakers in the Central American nation had approved the proposed budget for the key global freight channel for the 2025/26 fiscal year, which is expected to bring an increase in state contributions.

For the October to September period, lawmakers backed a $5.21 billion budget for the canal, which is expected to bring $3.19 billion to state coffers, up 14.5 per cent from the level set out in the prior year's budget, the canal authority said.