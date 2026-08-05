Key Middle Eastern waterways see unchanged shipping levels as US-Iran peace talks remain vague

Shipping traffic at the key Middle Eastern maritime chokepoints of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb was little changed on Tuesday from the previous day, ship-tracking data showed.

Eight vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz, including five tankers and three bulk carriers, shipping data from Kpler showed, the same as the previous day. Six of the vessels, three tankers and three bulk carriers, were entering the strait, while a gas carrier and a tanker were exiting.

Roughly 130 to 140 ships would typically transit the waterway before the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28 and Iran responded by closing the strait.