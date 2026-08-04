K Line operating income dips in Q1 FY2026 amid higher revenues

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has published its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY2026).
During Q1 FY2026, K Line posted operating revenues of JPY286.84 billion (US$1.82 billion), compared to JPY244.92 billion (US$1.55 billion) for the same period last year. Operating income dropped to JPY19.58 billion (US$120 million) from JPY19.84 billion (US$130 million) in Q1 FY2025.
Ordinary income, which also covers non-operating items, in Q1 FY2026 totalled JPY24.05 billion (US$150 million), an increase from JPY21.68 billion (US$140 million) in the same period last year.
The company's dry bulk segment generated JPY90.3 billion (US$570 million) in revenues in Q1 FY2026, an increase from JPY70.7 billion (US$450 million) in the same period last year. The segment returned to profit, generating JPY9 billion (US$57 million) following a loss of JPY300 million (US$1.9 million) in Q1 FY2025.
The energy resource transport segment posted revenues of JPY29.8 billion (US$190 million) compared to JPY23.5 billion (US$150 million) in Q1 FY2025. Profit also increased to JPY3.2 billion (US$20 million) from JPY2.6 billion (US$16 million) in the same period last year.
The product logistics segment's revenue totalled JPY166 billion (US$1.05 billion) in Q1 FY2026, an increase from JPY150 billion (US$950 million) in the same period last year. However, profit decreased to JPY10.8 billion (US$68 million) from JPY24.3 billion (US$150 million) in Q1 FY2025.
Other operating revenues, which also include revenues generated by the LNG bunkering segment, totalled JPY500 million (US$) in Q1 FY2026. Profit from this segment reached US$400 million.
In the Capesize sector (under which falls the dry bulk segment), market rates stayed firm, thanks to the active cargo movement of iron ore, bauxite, and others. In the medium-small vessel sector, market rates were on an upward trend due to the growth in demand for coal transportation caused by the situation in the Middle East and the robust demand for grain transportation.
Under these circumstances, K Line focused on managing market exposure appropriately, reducing operating costs, and improving vessel operation efficiency.
Concerning LNG carriers, LPG carriers, thermal coal carriers, large crude oil tankers, drillships, FPSOs and others, the business operated steadily under mid- and long-term charter contracts and contributed to securing stable profit.
In the car carrier business, due to port congestion in some areas and the tense situation in the Middle East, the group was affected by the longer voyage distance and the decline in the fleet capacity utilisation rate resulting from transportation through alternate routes, and the increase in fuel costs and other operating costs.
In the domestic logistics and port business, the container terminal handling volume, the work volume in the towage business, and the handling volume in the warehousing business all stayed firm.
As for the international logistics sector, while cargo movement in air transportation in the forwarding business was sluggish for some shipments, such as those related to automobiles, the transportation volume of semiconductors increased year-onyear. As a result, the overall business in this sector generally stayed firm.
In the finished car transportation business, new car sales, a key factor influencing cargo volume at Australian ports, stayed at the same level as the previous year, and both transportation and storage volumes remained stable.