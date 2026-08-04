K Line operating income dips in Q1 FY2026 amid higher revenues

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has published its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY2026).

During Q1 FY2026, K Line posted operating revenues of JPY286.84 billion (US$1.82 billion), compared to JPY244.92 billion (US$1.55 billion) for the same period last year. Operating income dropped to JPY19.58 billion (US$120 million) from JPY19.84 billion (US$130 million) in Q1 FY2025.

Ordinary income, which also covers non-operating items, in Q1 FY2026 totalled JPY24.05 billion (US$150 million), an increase from JPY21.68 billion (US$140 million) in the same period last year.