Israel: in a few days it will be harder for Iran to disrupt shipping

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations said on Thursday that in a few days it would be much harder for Iran to disrupt vessels coming through the Strait of Hormuz and that the volume of missiles Tehran was firing was already falling.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, Danny Danon urged Israelis and Israel's neighbors to be patient, as it was only a matter of time before Iran's rocket fire was minimised and its military capabilities dismantled.

Danon told reporters that hundreds of attacks against Iranian missile launchers were showing results.