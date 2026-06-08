Iranians and IRGC unit face EU sanctions for threatening freedom of navigation in Hormuz

The European Union said on Monday it had imposed sanctions on two Iranian individuals and a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for threatening the freedom of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's oil flows.

The move marked the first time the bloc has used new powers to sanction Iran for restricting freedom of navigation.

The EU said in a written statement that it had added the Hormozgan Provincial Command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy to its sanctions list, as well as Mohammad Akbarzadeh and Hamid Hosseini.