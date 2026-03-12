Iran UN envoy: Iran not going to close Strait of Hormuz

Iran's UN Ambassador said on Thursday Tehran was not going to close the Strait of Hormuz, but added that it was Iran's right to preserve the security of the key shipping route.

Amir Saeid Iravani made his comments to reporters at the United Nations when asked about remarks by new Iranian supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who said on Thursday that the, "lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used."

"We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz," Iravani said. "But it is our inherent right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway."

In a prepared statement he read to reporters before responding to questions, Iravani said that, "Iran fully respects and remains committed to the principle of freedom of navigation under the law of the sea.