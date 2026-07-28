Iran dictates terms for opening Strait of Hormuz as Omani proposal rejected

Iran has proposed to Oman a temporary arrangement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under which one direction of traffic would pass through Iranian waters and part of the opposite route would also be in Iranian waters, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state television on Tuesday.

Gharibabadi said Tehran rejected an Omani proposal for an equal division of transit routes between the two countries, saying such a plan did not address Tehran's security concerns until long-term regional stability is achieved.

He said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed if Muscat rejected Iran's proposal, adding that Tehran had never recognised the southern route along Oman's coast.