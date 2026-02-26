US investment firm to acquire barge manufacturer Arcosa Marine

Wynnchurch Capital has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Arcosa Marine Products from Arcosa. The deal separates the marine unit from the parent company to create a standalone business.

Based in Covington, Louisiana, Arcosa Marine manufactures hopper barges, tank barges, and other components for the inland waterway market.

It operates six manufacturing facilities and serves a customer base moving dry agricultural goods, aggregates, petroleum products, and other bulk cargo throughout the upper and lower Mississippi and Ohio River systems.