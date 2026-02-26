US investment firm to acquire barge manufacturer Arcosa Marine

Wynnchurch Capital has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Arcosa Marine Products from Arcosa. The deal separates the marine unit from the parent company to create a standalone business.
Based in Covington, Louisiana, Arcosa Marine manufactures hopper barges, tank barges, and other components for the inland waterway market.
It operates six manufacturing facilities and serves a customer base moving dry agricultural goods, aggregates, petroleum products, and other bulk cargo throughout the upper and lower Mississippi and Ohio River systems.
Greg Gleason, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, noted that the company will benefit from a dedicated strategic focus and enhanced flexibility as a standalone business.
Mike MacKay, Principal at Wynnchurch, stated that the Arcosa Marine operates in, "a critical segment of the US transportation infrastructure with favourable long-term demand drivers". He added that the firm sees meaningful opportunities to invest in operations and pursue organic and strategic growth initiatives.
Wynnchurch noted that the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the coming months following the receipt of regulatory approvals.