Rhine water levels get a tiny reprieve, though deeper drops loom

Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen slightly from around record lows last week, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Monday, but more falls are expected and serious problems for cargo vessels remain.

Inland navigation agency WSV said the navigable water depth at the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz has risen to 29 centimetres on Monday after hitting 25 centimetres on Friday equalling the previous record low of 25 centimetres in 2018.

The river is about one metre deeper than the navigable depth and sailings by cargo vessels continue.

Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are often able to sail only about 20 per cent loaded, with extra surcharges increasing costs for cargo owners.