Rhine water levels get a tiny reprieve, though deeper drops loom

Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen slightly from around record lows last week, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Monday, but more falls are expected and serious problems for cargo vessels remain.
Inland navigation agency WSV said the navigable water depth at the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz has risen to 29 centimetres on Monday after hitting 25 centimetres on Friday equalling the previous record low of 25 centimetres in 2018.
The river is about one metre deeper than the navigable depth and sailings by cargo vessels continue.
Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are often able to sail only about 20 per cent loaded, with extra surcharges increasing costs for cargo owners.
Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs and creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry.
“There was a little weekend rain but not enough,” one commodity trader said. “Little rain is forecast this week along with high temperatures, so the river is expected to fall again.”
Traders said cargo vessels can still load about 250 tonnes sailing through Kaub. The WSV forecast the navigable depth at Kaub will fall to new record lows of around 20 centimetres on Thursday.
Commodity traders said industry faces a sharp rise in costs, with industrial customers seeking alternative road and rail freight transport.
The cost of tanker barge transport from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe were around €145-€150 ($167-$172.80) a tonne on Monday from €45 at the end of June, traders said.
The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, coal and oil products, including petrol.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Jason Neely)