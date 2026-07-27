Rhine river levels drop further as light rain fails to ease drought, shipping woes persist

The river Rhine in Germany has fallen after weekend rain in south Germany was less than expected and is forecast to fall further in coming days, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Monday.

Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are only able to sail partly loaded on the river, increasing costs for cargo owners. It also means loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs and creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry currently showing signs of recovery.

The water level at the chokepoint of Kaub near Karlsruhe has dropped and dryness means more falls are expected this week.