Rhine river levels drop further as light rain fails to ease drought, shipping woes persist

The river Rhine in Germany has fallen after weekend rain in south Germany was less than expected and is forecast to fall further in coming days, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Monday.
Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are only able to sail partly loaded on the river, increasing costs for cargo owners. It also means loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs and creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry currently showing signs of recovery.
The water level at the chokepoint of Kaub near Karlsruhe has dropped and dryness means more falls are expected this week.
Inland navigation agency WSV forecast the navigable water depth at Kaub will fall from about 35 cm on Monday to around 20 cm on Friday, reducing the loads vessels can take on. The river is deeper than the navigable depth.
Vessels are often able to sail only 15 per cent to 20 per cent full or less, but sailings are continuing, a commodity trader said.
“The problems are continuing and no improvement is in sight this week,” the trader said. “Sailings can continue in very low water but there comes a time when vessels can load so little cargo it is not worth sailing, while some owners may stop operations if they fear damage to their vessels, more cargo may have to be transferred to road transport.”
The cost of tanker barge transport from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe has risen to around €120 to €125 ($136.8-142.5) a ton from around €45 at the end of June, traders said.
The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, coal and oil products, including petrol.
German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in summer 2022 after a drought and heatwave led to unusually low Rhine water levels.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)