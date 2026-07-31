Rhine navigable depth inches toward unprecedented low as dry spell persists

Water levels on the Rhine river in Germany fell to near record lows on Friday as a heatwave and prolonged dry weather gripped the region, the country's navigation agency said, though cargo vessels continued to operate.
Inland navigation agency WSV said the navigable water depth at the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz has fallen to about 25 centimetres on Friday, equalling the previous record low of around 25 centimetres in 2018. The river is about one metre deeper than the navigable depth.
The WSV forecast a new record low navigable water depth of 24 centimetres at Kaub could be reached on Monday.
Shallow water after this summer's heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are often only able to sail around 20 per cent loaded on the river, with extra surcharges increasing costs for cargo owners.
Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, increasing costs and creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry currently showing signs of recovery.
"Vessels can still load about 250 tonnes sailing through Kaub," one commodity trader said. "There is not a precise point where shipping stops, but there comes a time when loads are too small to be worthwhile or vessel owners are worried about damaging their ships."
Commodity traders said industry faces a heavy rise in costs, with industrial customers seeking alternative road and rail freight transport, which is also expensive.
The cost of tanker barge transport from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe rose to around €150 ($172.67) to €155 a tonne on Friday from €45 at the end of June, traders said.
The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, coal and oil products, including petrol.
German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in summer 2022 after a drought cut Rhine water levels.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Jan Harvey)