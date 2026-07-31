Rhine navigable depth inches toward unprecedented low as dry spell persists

Water levels on the Rhine river in Germany fell to near record lows on Friday as a heatwave and prolonged dry weather gripped the region, the country's navigation agency said, though cargo vessels continued to operate.

Inland navigation agency WSV said the navigable water depth at the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz has fallen to about 25 centimetres on Friday, equalling the previous record low of around 25 centimetres in 2018. The river is about one metre deeper than the navigable depth.

The WSV forecast a new record low navigable water depth of 24 centimetres at Kaub could be reached on Monday.

Shallow water after this summer's heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are often only able to sail around 20 per cent loaded on the river, with extra surcharges increasing costs for cargo owners.