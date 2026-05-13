Rain provides relief for Rhine river shipping after dry spell

Rain in the past week has raised water levels on the river Rhine in Germany enabling cargo vessels to sail with more freight after shallow water hindered shipping in early May, commodity traders said on Wednesday. Dry weather in April meant the river became too shallow for vessels to sail fully loaded.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels not sailing fully loaded, increasing costs for cargo owners. It also means loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs.

Rain in the last week now draining into the river means water levels have risen and have reached normal levels allowing full loads in northern river stretches around Duisburg after some vessels sailed only half full last week, traders said.