Rain in southern Germany brings glimmer of hope to parched Rhine River

The river Rhine in Germany has risen slightly from low water levels after rain in south Germany and is forecast to rise further in coming days, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Thursday, raising hope of some relief to freight shipping disrupted by weeks of shallow water.
Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are only able to sail partly loaded on the river, increasing costs for cargo owners. Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry showing signs of recovery.
Rain in river catchment areas in southwest Germany this week has raised the water level at the Kaub chokepoint near Karlsruhe. More rain is forecast in southwest Germany on Thursday, Friday and the weekend, which could help raise water levels.
Inland navigation agency WSV forecast the navigable water depth at Kaub will rise from about 45 centimetres on Thursday to 68 centimetres on Saturday, which would enable ships to take on greater loads. The actual river is deeper than the navigable depth.
“This is bringing some relief but not solving the problem and transport costs continue to rise,” one commodity trader said.
Vessels are often able to sail only 20 per cent full or less, but sailings are continuing, he said.
The cost of tanker barge transport from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe has risen to around €110-€120 per tonne ($126.1-$137.5) from around €60-€70 at the start of this week and €45 at the end of June, traders said.
The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, coal and oil products, including petrol.
German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in summer 2022 after a drought and heatwave led to unusually low Rhine water levels.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg. Editing by Mark Potter)