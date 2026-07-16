Rain in southern Germany brings glimmer of hope to parched Rhine River

The river Rhine in Germany has risen slightly from low water levels after rain in south Germany and is forecast to rise further in coming days, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Thursday, raising hope of some relief to freight shipping disrupted by weeks of shallow water.

Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are only able to sail partly loaded on the river, increasing costs for cargo owners. Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry showing signs of recovery.

Rain in river catchment areas in southwest Germany this week has raised the water level at the Kaub chokepoint near Karlsruhe. More rain is forecast in southwest Germany on Thursday, Friday and the weekend, which could help raise water levels.