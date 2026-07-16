OPINION | Is Europe missing an energy threat as the Rhine dries up?

Europe's energy traders have spent recent weeks glued to maps of the Persian Gulf. They should also be watching the Rhine.

While the renewed confrontation between Washington and Tehran has pushed oil prices higher and revived fears over the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, another threat is quietly emerging much closer to home.

Water levels at key inland shipping gauges including Cologne and Kaub on the Rhine and Budapest on the Danube have fallen towards levels rarely seen outside major drought years, forcing barges to slash cargo loads and driving up transport costs.

By themselves, low rivers are an inconvenience. Combined with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, they become something more dangerous: a multiplier of energy insecurity.