Old Hickory Lock on Cumberland River to close for maintenance
The US Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District has announced that Old Hickory Lock will be closed to all navigation traffic, including recreational vessels, from Wednesday, August 27, through Thursday, August 28, 2025, for scheduled maintenance and repairs. The lock is located on the Cumberland River approximately 11.5 miles northeast of Nashville.
According to USACE, a detailed inspection determined that replacing the hydraulic oil in the lock gates and valve cylinders is necessary to ensure the components continue to operate reliably.
During the two-day closure, maintenance crew members are preparing to replace approximately 3,000 gallons of hydraulic oil in the lock's operating systems.
The closure will affect all commercial and recreational navigation on that section of the river. This essential maintenance is part of the ongoing effort to ensure the safety and reliability of the waterway infrastructure. The lock is scheduled to resume its regular operating hours of 06:00 to 02:00 daily on Friday, August 29, 2025.