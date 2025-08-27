Old Hickory Lock on Cumberland River to close for maintenance

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District has announced that Old Hickory Lock will be closed to all navigation traffic, including recreational vessels, from Wednesday, August 27, through Thursday, August 28, 2025, for scheduled maintenance and repairs. The lock is located on the Cumberland River approximately 11.5 miles northeast of Nashville.

According to USACE, a detailed inspection determined that replacing the hydraulic oil in the lock gates and valve cylinders is necessary to ensure the components continue to operate reliably.