Minor rise in Rhine water levels forecast to reverse soon, adding to shipping woes

The river Rhine in Germany has risen slightly from low water levels after rain in southern Germany, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Monday, but problems with shallow water hindering shipping have not been solved and the river is forecast to fall again later this week.

Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are only able to sail partly loaded on the river, increasing costs for cargo owners. Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs and creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry.

Rain in river catchment areas in southwest Germany has raised the water level at the Kaub chokepoint near Karlsruhe.