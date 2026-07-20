Minor rise in Rhine water levels forecast to reverse soon, adding to shipping woes

The river Rhine in Germany has risen slightly from low water levels after rain in southern Germany, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Monday, but problems with shallow water hindering shipping have not been solved and the river is forecast to fall again later this week.
Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are only able to sail partly loaded on the river, increasing costs for cargo owners. Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs and creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry.
Rain in river catchment areas in southwest Germany has raised the water level at the Kaub chokepoint near Karlsruhe.
Inland navigation agency WSV forecast the navigable water depth at Kaub will rise to 93 centimetres on Wednesday from about 81 centimetres on Monday and a little more than 40 centimetres early last week, enabling ships to take on greater loads. The river is deeper than the navigable depth.
“Dry weather is forecast in the south German river catchment areas this week so water levels are expected to fall again towards the end of the week,” one commodities trader said. "Problems with low water are not over yet."
Vessels are often able to sail only 20 per cent to 30 per cent full, but sailings are continuing, traders said.
The cost of tanker barge transport from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe has risen to about €125 to €130 ($143.0 to $148.7) a tonne from around €60 to €70 early last week and about €45 at the end of June, traders said.
The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, coal and oil products including petrol.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by David Goodman)