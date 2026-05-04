Low water on the Rhine River means lighter loads and higher costs

Low water levels after recent dry weather are preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine river in Germany with surcharges added to the usual freight rates, commodity traders said on Monday.

Low water is hampering shipping on all of the river south of Duisburg and Cologne, including the chokepoint of Kaub, traders said. At Kaub, cargo vessels can only sail about 50 per cent full, in northern regions 60-70 per cent full depending on vessel type.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, coal and oil products, including heating oil.