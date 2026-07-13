Low water on Germany's Rhine limits cargo loads amid heatwave

Low water levels in a current heatwave are preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine river in Germany, increasing costs for freight transport, commodity traders said on Monday.

Shallow water means vessel operators are imposing surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels not sailing fully loaded, increasing costs for cargo owners. It also means loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs, traders said.

Low water is hampering shipping on all the river south of Duisburg and Cologne, including the chokepoint of Kaub, traders added. Vessels are often able to sail only 20 per cent full, with loads having to be divided among several ships.