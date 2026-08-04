Less cargo, higher costs as Rhine river levels plunge in heatwave

Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany hit new lows on Tuesday in the current heatwave, the country’s inland navigation agency said, with cargo vessels continuing sailings carrying greatly reduced loads at higher prices.

Inland navigation agency WSV said the navigable water depth at the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz was 24 centimetres on Tuesday, having briefly dropped to as low as 21 centimetres, below the previous lowest recorded level of 25 centimetres in 2018. The river is about one metre deeper than the navigable depth and cargo sailings continue.

Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means freight vessels are often only able to sail around 20 per cent loaded on the river, with extra surcharges increasing costs for cargo owners. Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs and creating an unwelcome extra expense for German industry, which has been showing signs of recovery.