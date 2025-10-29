Kirby Corporation reports higher Q3 earnings despite softer inland marine market

American inland shipping operator Kirby Corporation announced net earnings of $92.5 million, or $1.65 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, a six per cent increase compared to the $90 million, or $1.55 per share, reported in the third quarter of 2024. Consolidated revenues rose to $871.2 million from $831.1 million year-on-year.

David Grzebinski, Kirby’s CEO, said the results reflect the company's adaptability, with continued strength in coastal marine and power generation offsetting softer inland market conditions.