Is a drying Rhine about to drag Germany back into economic stagnation?

Record low water levels on the Rhine river risk curbing German growth, analysts said on Monday, potentially dragging Europe's biggest economy back into stagnation just as it is showing early signs of a long-awaited recovery.

Germany, like much of Europe, has experienced successive heat waves with little rainfall this summer, leading to low water levels on waterways like the Rhine, an important shipping route for grains, minerals, coal and refined oil products.

Shallow water means cargo vessels are often able to sail only about 20 per cent loaded, forcing shipments to be spread among multiple vessels and creating unwelcome extra expenses for German industry.