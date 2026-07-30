Germany's Rhine River nears historic low, yet ships keep moving at reduced loads

Water levels on the Rhine river in Germany have again fallen in a heatwave and dry weather and are approaching record lows, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Thursday, but freight vessel operators said they are continuing sailings.

Inland navigation agency WSV said the navigable water depth at the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz was 29 centimetres (11.4 inches) on Thursday, approaching the previous record low of 25 centimetres in 2018. The depth at Kaub could touch 26 centimetres between Thursday and Monday but is expected to hold above the record low, the agency forecast.

Vessels generally need a navigable depth of 1.5 metres at Kaub to sail fully loaded. The river is deeper than the navigable depth.