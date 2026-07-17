German agency forecasts higher Rhine levels but immediate relief unlikely

Water levels on the Rhine in Germany have risen after rain in the south and are forecast to rise further in the coming days, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Friday, though shallow water continues to hinder shipping and transport costs are rising.

Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are only able to sail partly loaded on the river, increasing costs for cargo owners.

Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing partly loaded, also increasing costs and creating extra expense for German industry.