German agency forecasts higher Rhine levels but immediate relief unlikely

Water levels on the Rhine in Germany have risen after rain in the south and are forecast to rise further in the coming days, the country’s inland navigation agency said on Friday, though shallow water continues to hinder shipping and transport costs are rising.
Shallow water after this summer’s heatwave and scarce rainfall means cargo vessels are only able to sail partly loaded on the river, increasing costs for cargo owners.
Loads must be spread among several vessels sailing partly loaded, also increasing costs and creating extra expense for German industry.
Vessels are often able to sail only 20 per cent full or less, but sailings are continuing, commodity traders said.
Rain in river catchment areas in southwest Germany this week raised the water level at the chokepoint of Kaub near Karlsruhe. More rain is forecast in southwest Germany on Friday and at the weekend.
Inland navigation agency WSV forecast that the navigable water depth at Kaub will rise from about 51 centimetres on Friday to 68 centimetres on Tuesday, enabling ships to take on greater loads.
“We have come back from the brink, with an improvement compared to the lowest water levels earlier this week but much more rain is still needed,” one commodity trader said.
The cost of tanker barge transport from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe has risen to about €115 to €125 ($131.8 to $143.4) a tonne from €60 to €70 at the start of the week and €45 at the end of June, traders said.
The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grain, minerals, ores, coal and oil products including petrol.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by David Goodman)