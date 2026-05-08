Full cargo loads still restricted despite rising Rhine water levels

Rain has raised water levels on the river Rhine in Germany enabling vessels to sail with more cargo after shallow water hindered shipping this week, but sailings with full loads are still not possible, commodity traders said on Friday. Dry weather in April and early May meant the river became too shallow for vessels to sail fully loaded, with some sailing half full or less.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels not sailing fully loaded, increasing costs for cargo owners. It also means loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs.

Rain in past days means water levels have risen and vessels are generally able to sail about 60 per cent to 70 per cent full, traders said.