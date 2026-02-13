Brazil's Madeira River transport volumes rise in 2025 despite lower water levels

The Madeira River in Brazil transported 12.1 million tons of cargo throughout 2025, marking a 20.4 per cent rise from the previous year. The National Agency for Waterway Transportation reported that the corridor maintained its logistical flow between Porto Velho and the Amazon River during periods of drought.

The Ministry of Ports and Airports confirmed that the waterway managed to increase transport volumes despite hydrological difficulties such as a reduction in river levels. This activity supported the productive chain across the Northern Region for commerce, agriculture, and services throughout the year.

Soybeans represented the highest volume of transported goods at seven million tons during the twelve month period. Corn followed with three million tons, while oil accounted for one million tons of the total tonnage.