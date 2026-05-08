Brazil studies reactivation of Sao Francisco waterway to lower food costs

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports and the Bahia State Port Authority are researching the reactivation of the São Francisco River waterway.

The project is intended to lower food prices and improve the supply of essential goods to cities in the interior of the country.

Spanning 1,371 kilometres between Pirapora, Juazeiro, and Petrolina, the waterway has the potential to serve 505 municipalities. Officials estimate that approximately 11.4 million people will benefit from the movement of five million tonnes of cargo in the first year.