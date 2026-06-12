Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia eye joint deal for key waterway

Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia are advancing a shared management model for the Paraguay River waterway. Representatives from the three countries discussed an international agreement focused on shared governance and the future concession of the corridor.

The proposal, which was presented by the Paraguayan Government, focuses on modernising the concession and strengthening coordination between the nations.

Describing the plans, Brazil's National Secretary of Waterways and Navigation Otto Burlier explained, "The proposal seeks to expand coordination between the countries and ensure greater efficiency in navigation and cargo transport along the waterway, with regulatory predictability and legal certainty throughout the concession."