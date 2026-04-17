India’s first maritime financier looks to 2027 with billion-dollar funding goal

Sagarmala Finance Corp, India's first maritime-focused non-banking financial company, plans to raise as much as INR100 billion ($1.08 billion) in financial year 2027 to expand lending for ports, shipbuilding, and waterways, a top executive said.

The state-owned company will raise the money through bonds, term loans and foreign-currency borrowings, Managing Director L.V.S. Sudhakar Babu said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, adding that the firm will tap the bond market for the first time in June this year.

Sagarmala, established in 2016 under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, received a non-banking finance company (NBFC) licence in June 2025.

It also administers the government's INR250 billion Maritime Development Fund, which includes a INR50 billion Interest Incentivisation Fund that would allow it to provide interest subsidies to borrowers.