India to put up new maritime industry think tank

The Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has confirmed its plans for the establishment of a new unified platform for the Indian maritime industry. The Indian Maritime Centre (IMC) will act as a think tank for policy formulation and industry recommendations.
The IMC's primary goals include strengthening India's participation in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and global maritime forums, creating a robust domestic maritime sector through a unified and synchronised approach, conducting flagship events to build a strong global brand for the Indian maritime cluster, providing expert analysis and recommendations for sustainable growth, establishing platforms for industry stakeholders to collaborate and network, and creating a pool of funds to support the industry, including startups.
Shri TK Ramachandran, Secretary of the MoPSW, said the IMC will serve as a central platform for collaboration, innovation, and policy advocacy ensuring sustainable growth and enhancing India's position in the global maritime community. A building at the Indian Maritime University's Mumbai campus has been selected as the location for the new centre.
The Task Force for the IMC was formed in January 2024 and divided into subgroups focused on Awareness and Outreach, Infrastructure and Operationalisation, and Procedure and Documentation. To date, two meetings of the entire Task Force and three subgroup meetings have been conducted at the ministry.