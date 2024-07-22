India to put up new maritime industry think tank

The Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has confirmed its plans for the establishment of a new unified platform for the Indian maritime industry. The Indian Maritime Centre (IMC) will act as a think tank for policy formulation and industry recommendations.

The IMC's primary goals include strengthening India's participation in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and global maritime forums, creating a robust domestic maritime sector through a unified and synchronised approach, conducting flagship events to build a strong global brand for the Indian maritime cluster, providing expert analysis and recommendations for sustainable growth, establishing platforms for industry stakeholders to collaborate and network, and creating a pool of funds to support the industry, including startups.