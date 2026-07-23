India introduces new rules for sea carriage of plastic pellets

The Indian Government, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), has issued a new circular aimed at reducing the environmental risks associated with the transport of plastic pellets by sea, marine insurer NorthStandard said on Wednesday, July 22.

Effective from April 15, 2026, vessels carrying plastic pellets to, from, or through Indian ports must ensure the cargo is stowed under deck only, with carriage on deck prohibited.

The circular also requires plastic pellets to be packaged to standards at least equivalent to those prescribed for dangerous goods under the IMDG Code, helping to prevent losses during transport.