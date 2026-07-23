India introduces new rules for sea carriage of plastic pellets

The Indian Government, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), has issued a new circular aimed at reducing the environmental risks associated with the transport of plastic pellets by sea, marine insurer NorthStandard said on Wednesday, July 22.
Effective from April 15, 2026, vessels carrying plastic pellets to, from, or through Indian ports must ensure the cargo is stowed under deck only, with carriage on deck prohibited.
The circular also requires plastic pellets to be packaged to standards at least equivalent to those prescribed for dangerous goods under the IMDG Code, helping to prevent losses during transport.
The DGS also highlighted several recent incidents involving container losses at sea, where plastic pellets had caused long-term pollution impacts and costly clean-up operations.
One notable incident is the sinking of the container vessel MSC Elsa 3 off the coast of Kerala state on May 25, 2025. Some of the ship's cargo of containers were laden with plastic pellets, and many of these ended up washing ashore as far as Sri Lanka.
NorthStandard said the circular reflects wider developments at the IMO, which is currently looking to strengthen the safe transport of plastic pellets.
The full text of the circular can be read here.