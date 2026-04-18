India approves $1.4b maritime insurance pool, hikes inflation-linked allowances

India has approved a 129.8-billion-rupee ($1.4 billion) guarantee for a maritime insurance pool, a minister said on Saturday, as wars and sanctions prompt insurers to withdraw cover, threatening trade flows.

The pool will run for 10 years and can be extended by a further five years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"There was a need for a domestic maritime risk covering pool to maintain sovereignty and continuity of trade in face of withdrawal of coverage due to sanctions or due to geopolitical tensions," according to a statement issued by the government.