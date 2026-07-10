IMO urges nations to reject Iran claims over Strait of Hormuz

Countries should reject efforts by Iran to impose sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's "unilateral decision" to create a body to control traffic through the waterway, the UN shipping agency's governing council agreed on Friday.

The US and Iran exchanged hostilities this week, including US military airstrikes, prompted by attacks on ships that Washington said Tehran carried out.

The attacks renewed concerns about the recovery of global oil supplies and shipping, and highlighted the fragility of an interim truce to end the more than four-month conflict while the US and Iran hammer out a lasting agreement.

The UN's London-based International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is responsible for regulating the safety and security of international shipping and preventing pollution, and comprises 176 member states.

Protection of vital shipping lanes was discussed at a session this week of its 40-member governing council. Persian Gulf countries, the United States and Iran clashed over the future of the strait.