IMO launches plan to evacuate stranded ships and seafarers from Persian Gulf

An evacuation plan to enable hundreds of ships with some 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf to sail through the Strait of Hormuz is underway after Iran and the US reached a ceasefire deal, the United Nations' shipping agency said on Tuesday.

"We have now started contacting the ships to start the evacuation," a spokesperson with the UN's International Maritime Organisation (IMO) said, without providing a timeframe.

The IMO said it had secured the necessary safety guarantees and verified conditions for safe navigation.