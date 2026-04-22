IMO develops plan for evacuation of ships from Middle East waters

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has proposed a plan for the evacuation of ships in line with a request of the IMO Council to facilitate the safe evacuation of merchant ships currently confined within Middle East waters, particularly the Persian Gulf region.

The IMO said the proposed evacuation framework is a voluntary mechanism that maintains the rights and freedoms of navigation embodied in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and customary international law. It is applicable to all vessels which are subject to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea that are currently confined in the Persian Gulf and wish to depart.

The framework will utilise the eastbound traffic lane of the existing, agreed-upon traffic separation scheme.