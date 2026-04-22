IMO develops plan for evacuation of ships from Middle East waters

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has proposed a plan for the evacuation of ships in line with a request of the IMO Council to facilitate the safe evacuation of merchant ships currently confined within Middle East waters, particularly the Persian Gulf region.
The IMO said the proposed evacuation framework is a voluntary mechanism that maintains the rights and freedoms of navigation embodied in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and customary international law. It is applicable to all vessels which are subject to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea that are currently confined in the Persian Gulf and wish to depart.
The framework will utilise the eastbound traffic lane of the existing, agreed-upon traffic separation scheme.
The IMO said it has worked closely with relevant states and industry partners to develop a list of affected vessels. This list will be maintained by the IMO as part of the oversight of the framework.
Prior to the implementation of the plan, all parties to the conflict must agree to refrain from any attacks on maritime assets in the region during the evacuation and ensure all military assets remain clear of transiting vessels, the IMO said on its website.
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez commented that there must be no threats of attacks or hazards such as mines that could pose risks to ships before the plan could be put into action.