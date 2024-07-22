IMO Council to broaden public access to information

The council noted the ongoing progress on upgrading and improving the IMO’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS). GISIS is a comprehensive online hub for the collection, processing, and sharing of shipping-related data.

"My efforts continue on the modernisation and transparency of IMO," Secretary-General Mr Arsenio Dominguez stated in his opening remarks. "I will continue to seek efficiencies, from restructuring, to the best use of our financial assets, recruitment and the building facilities, to name a few, while I invest in those who make all these possible – the professional staff of the Secretariat."