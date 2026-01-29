ICS' latest flag state performance table shows strong compliance with global standards

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has released the 2025-2026 Flag State Performance Table, continuing the practice of providing an objective, data-driven assessment of performance based on criteria such as port state control statistics and ratification of International Maritime Organisation and International Labour Organisation conventions.
ICS said the latest table confirms continuing positive performance by the vast majority of flag states responsible for the safety and environmental performance of the world’s merchant fleet.
Those flag states with no more than one potential negative indicator (out of the 19 criteria used by ICS) include the ten largest flag states by tonnage: China, Greece, Hong Kong (China), Japan and Singapore plus the five largest open registers, i.e., Bahamas, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Malta and Panama.
Together, these flag states are responsible for about 70 per cent of the world commercial fleet, although many other ship registries, including both national and open registries, also demonstrate very high levels of performance, according to ICS.
A range of factors are considered by shipowners when deciding where to flag their ships. ICS therefore said it is vital that shipowners have access to clear information on flag state performance and are discouraged from selecting registries that may not fully meet their international responsibilities. The Flag State Performance Table is designed to meet this need and to support informed decision making.
ICS said the table also aims to encourage constructive dialogue between shipowners and their flag administrations, helping to facilitate improvements in the interests of safety, environmental protection, and decent working and living conditions for seafarers.
"Ratification of the key maritime treaties and addressing any areas of potential underperformance demonstrates a clear commitment by governments to the international maritime regulatory framework on which the global shipping industry relies to operate efficiently in support of the global economy," said Thomas A. Kazakos, ICS Secretary General.