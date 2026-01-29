ICS' latest flag state performance table shows strong compliance with global standards

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has released the 2025-2026 Flag State Performance Table, continuing the practice of providing an objective, data-driven assessment of performance based on criteria such as port state control statistics and ratification of International Maritime Organisation and International Labour Organisation conventions.

ICS said the latest table confirms continuing positive performance by the vast majority of flag states responsible for the safety and environmental performance of the world’s merchant fleet.

Those flag states with no more than one potential negative indicator (out of the 19 criteria used by ICS) include the ten largest flag states by tonnage: China, Greece, Hong Kong (China), Japan and Singapore plus the five largest open registers, i.e., Bahamas, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Malta and Panama.