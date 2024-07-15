Hyundai Samho upgrades yard to accommodate increased eco-friendly ship demand

HD Hyundai Samho held a completion ceremony last week for the yard's second dolphin berth, a facility where sturdy pillars are installed in the sea, allowing ships to berth on both sides.
The newly completed berth spans 530 metres and is equipped with two large cranes to support shipbuilding operations. It can accommodate up to four ultra-large vessels, two on each side. HD Hyundai Samho completed the construction of the second dolphin berth in one year after its groundbreaking last July.
With this addition, the total length of HD Hyundai Samho's berths is now 3.6 kilometres, enabling simultaneous berthing for up to 18 vessels. The company said the investment was made in response to increasing orders for eco-friendly ships, which generally require berthing times up to twice as long as standard ships.
HD Hyundai Samho said the investment would alleviate process bottlenecks and reduce the cost burden of leasing nearby ports due to berth shortages. The working conditions for employees have also significantly improved, providing a wider and safer workspace.