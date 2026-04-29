Hormuz traffic remains frozen while US and Iran stalemate persists

At least six ships - a fraction of the usual traffic - have crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, shipping data showed on Wednesday, while the US and Iran remain deadlocked over coming to terms that would re-open the crucial waterway.

The vessel traffic was mainly through Iranian waters and included the Vast Plus chemical tanker, which is subject to US sanctions, according to Kpler ship-tracking data and satellite analysis from SynMax.

Most of the ships were dry bulk carriers, and Reuters could not determine if more than six had transited the strait, but ship traffic has averaged around seven vessels a day in recent days.