Hormuz traffic expected to rise as US and Iran sign MOU to end war

The United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding to end a near four-month war, senior US officials said on Monday, adding that a formal signing ceremony would take place on Friday and shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz would significantly but gradually ramp up.

The memorandum of understanding has been signed by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad ​Bagher Qalibaf, one US official said.

After weeks of negotiations, the news that Washington and Tehran had agreed to end the war brought relief to markets, although risks remain given the pact defers potentially complicated talks on containing Tehran's nuclear programme.