Historic shipwrecks emerge as Danube falls to record lows in Croatia and Serbia

Dozens of boats in a marina in Serbia’s northern city of Novi Sad floated in a green slurry — all that remained after the waters of the Danube receded by several hundred metres, while barges were moored in the deeper sections of the river.

Danube levels fell to record lows in Croatia and Serbia, exposing hundreds of square kilometres of sand banks, following the summer's prolonged heatwaves and drought that have affected waterways across Europe.

Serbia’s fuel imports fell to 25 per cent of their monthly target for July as low Danube water levels forced barges and tankers to operate at 30 per cent to 40 per cent of their cargo capacity, Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said on Wednesday.