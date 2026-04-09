Greek PM rejects tolls for ships in Strait of Hormuz

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday it would be unacceptable for ships to have to pay a fee to cross the Strait of Hormuz as Iran has suggested, and such a move would set a dangerous precedent for freedom of navigation.

The Iran war has threatened Persian Gulf ports and disrupted global trade through the strait, a waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes.

Greece controls one of the largest merchant fleets globally in terms of cargo-carrying capacity.

Amid ceasefire talks with the US and Israel, Tehran, which controls the chokepoint, has proposed fees or tolls on vessels to safely pass through the strait.