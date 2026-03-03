Greece sounds alarm over worsening situation in Strait of Hormuz

Greece's shipping minister on Tuesday called for the protection of global shipping and seafarers, amid an "alarming" situation that has left dozens of ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider area due to the widening Iran conflict.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ⁠was closed for a fourth day on Tuesday, choking off a key artery accounting for about 20 per cent of global oil and gas supply.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards senior official said on Monday Iran would fire on any ship ​trying to pass through, Iranian media reported. Greece is a dominant force in global shipping, controlling one of the world’s largest merchant fleets.

"This is alarming and worrying, and I wish that global shipping was left out of war conflicts," Vassilis Kikilias told Reuters, when asked about the safety of seafarers and how they can be protected. "Global shipping has to do with global commerce, which everybody needs. And sailors, of course, are not to blame."