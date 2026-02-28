Greece advises vessels to avoid some shipping routes after Iran strikes

Greece's shipping ministry advised Greek-flagged vessels on Saturday to exercise maximum vigilance and avoid the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, according to an advisory seen by Reuters.

"The developing situation affects the safety of navigation in the wider Persian Gulf, the Straits of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and the North Arabian Sea," the document said, advising managing companies to implement the highest level of security measures in those areas and Israeli ports until further notice.

It added that it could not rule out the spread of the crisis to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden due to links between Iran and Iran-aligned Houthi militants.

The advisory also warned ships to be vigilant for potential missile or drone attacks, strikes on port facilities, harassment or electronic interference and disruptions to the electronic navigation systems of ships.

(Reporting by Yannis Souliotis and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Aidan Lewis)