Geopolitics and US tariffs hit Clarksons annual earnings

Clarksons, the world’s largest shipping services provider, posted a 21 per cent drop in its annual profit on Monday, as geopolitical uncertainty and US tariffs weighed on its broking and support divisions.

The results reflect the broader challenges the global shipping industry faced in 2025, as new tariffs, evolving sanctions and regional conflicts disrupted established trade routes and created complexity across sectors.

That complexity has only deepened in 2026, the company said, with the evolving sanctions environment leaving nearly 1,000 vessels in the global tanker fleet currently under sanction.