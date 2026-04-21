Geopolitical chaos forces Baltic Exchange to rethink rate benchmarks

The Baltic Exchange, which tracks and assesses freight rates, on Monday proposed amending its methodology on all Middle East benchmarks, citing the escalating geopolitical disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East region, according to a document seen by Reuters and circulated to the market.

The exchange is seeking immediate feedback on a proposal to allow flexibility in the methodology and include a load port or area outside the Middle East gulf region. The option to load at the originally defined port inside the region would continue.

The Baltic Exchange's indices and assessments are used as a settlement tool for freight derivative trades, for benchmarking physical contracts and as a general indicator of the freight markets’ performance.